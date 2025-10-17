'Mohammed Shami's fitness wasn't there': BCCI selector Ajit Agarkar on pacer's absence from Indian team Mohammed Shami has been out of the Indian team ever since helping India win the Champions Trophy 2025. Despite playing in the domestic circuit, Shami has not been part of the Indian team in recent times.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar has spoken up on the fitness of star pacer Mohammed Shami and his ongoing absence from the Indian team.

Shami has been out of the national team ever since playing the Champions Trophy, where he played a vital role in India winning the trophy. Meanwhile, the star pacer was not picked for the ODI series against Australia, which kicks off on October 19 and was ignored for the preceding Test series against West Indies and England.

Shami has repeatedly stated that he is fit and had there been issues, he would not have been playing in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Now, as reported by NDTV, chief selector Agarkar has stated that Shami had not been fit in the 'last six-seven months'.

"If he says that to me, I will probably answer that. I mean, if he were here, I would probably do that. I am not quite sure what he said on social media. Maybe if I read that, I might give him a call, but my phone is always on for all the players. I have had multiple chats with him over the last few months, but I don't want to try and give you a headline here," Agarkar said as quoted by NDTV.

"He has been an incredible performer for India. If he said something, maybe that is a conversation for me to have with him or him to have with me. But even before England, we said if he was fit, he would have been on the plane. Unfortunately, he wasn't, and our domestic season has just started. We will see if he is fit enough and where it goes. We will find out in a couple of more games. If he is bowling well, why would you not want to have someone like Shami? But what we have found in the last six or seven months, unfortunately, his fitness wasn't there," he added.

Meanwhile, ahead of Benga;s Ranji Trophy opener against Uttarakhand, Shami quashed his fitness concerns. "I have said this before. Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal. I think I do not need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers (Ranji Trophy), I can also play 50-overs cricket," Shami had said.

"About giving an update, it's not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update. It's not my job to give updates on my fitness. My job is to go to the NCA, prepare and play matches. That's their matter who gives them updates or not. It's not my responsibility," Shami added.

He had earlier spoken on his fitness on his YouTube channel too. "There have been many rumors and memes. People want to know my opinion on the non-selection for the Australia series. I will just say that getting selected is not in my hands; it’s the job of the selection committee, coach, and captain. If they feel I should be there, they will select me, or if they feel some more time is needed, it’s in their hands. I am ready and practicing,” Shami said on his YouTube channel.

"My fitness is also good. I will try to do better because when you are away from the ground, you need to remain motivated. I played in the Duleep Trophy. I felt very comfortable, my rhythm was good, and I bowled around 35 overs. There are no issues with my fitness."