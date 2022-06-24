Watch: Mohammed Shami teases Pujara after dismissing him for duck; Gujarat Titans react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mohammed Shami jumped on Pujara's back after dismissing him for a duck

Cheteshwara Pujara has been in the news for all the right reasons this season. He was in terrific form for Surrey as he dished out century after century.

The performance with the county club earned him a callback for the fifth rescheduled Test between India and England at Edgbaston. Ahead of the England Test, India and LEIC are playing in a 4-day warm-up match. On the 2nd day of the game, Pujara came out to bat, faced five deliveries, and was sent packing by his Indian teammate, Mohammed Shami.

Shami pitched the ball short, Pujara went on the back foot, couldn't get on top of the bounce and ended up dragging it onto the wicket. As soon as the wicket fell, Shami went running towards Pujara, jumped on his back, and potentially teased him, Pujara too could be seen sporting a smile.

Gujarat Titans too posted a photo of Shami and Pujara on their Twitter handle and wrote - No hard feelings, Puji Bhai. As far as the game is concerned, Leicestershire lost their top order pretty quickly, thanks to some great bowling by Shami and Siraj.

India vs Leicestershire Day 1 - Report

Led by Srikar Bharat's heroics, India ended day one of the 4-day warm-up game vs Leicestershire on 246-8. While Bharat was a beaming positive for the hosts, he may not end up being part of the final eleven. But the ones who will be failed to impress.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, India's top guns failed to fire as the visitors slipped to 81 for five. However, Bharat put on a clinic during his 158-minute stay in the middle before rain brought an early end to the day's proceedings at Grace Road.

In all, the 28-year-old batter from Andhra hit eight fours and a six while facing 111 balls. At stumps, Mohammed Shami was giving Bharat company on 18.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (25) and Shubman Gill (21) got out after getting starts. The opening duo, which is set to kick-start India's innings in the one-off 'fifth Test', added 35 runs for the first wicket, before the latter was dismissed by fast-medium bowler Will Davis.

India's first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who was representing the English county side alongside Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, held on to the catch of Gill, who found the fence four times while lasting 38 minutes.

For the addition of another 15 runs, India lost the wicket of Rohit, who hit three fours during his 64-minute stay in the middle. Rohit's departure paved the way for Virat Kohli's arrival, and the former India captain looked to take the onus upon himself to prop up India.

In between, Hanuma Vihari (3) came on to bat at number three but departed cheaply off the bowling of Roman Walker. Shreyas Iyer failed to open his account and walked back to the dressing room after facing 11 balls, having nicked Prasidh to the waiting hands of Pant. Interestingly Prasidh, who got the ball to swing prodigiously, got some tips from Kohli right before Iyer's dismissal.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was another player who failed to make an impact as he was adjudged lbw off the bowling of Roman Walker, who finished the day with impressive figures of 5/24. With five of their batters back in the hut, Kohli and wicketkeeper Bharat got together and added 57 runs to steady the ship.

However, Kohli, having struck four boundaries and a six, fell to Walker. The 21-year-old seamer then dismissed Shardul Thakur (6) to complete his five-wicket-haul and reduce India to 148 for seven. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav chipped in with 23 off 32 balls, hitting four boundaries in the process.

The fifth test between India and England at Edgbaston starts on July 1. India is currently leading the series 2-1.

