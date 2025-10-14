Mohammed Shami takes dig at Ajit Agarkar over fitness comments, set to play Ranji Trophy Mohammed Shami questioned his omission from India's Australia tour, stating his Ranji Trophy return proves his fitness. The veteran pacer emphasised it's not his job to update selectors and highlighted the importance of domestic cricket for all players.

Kolkata:

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami has taken a dig at the BCCI men’s selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, over his omission from the white-ball squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, asserting that his participation in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy opener should be evidence enough of his match fitness.

This comes in the wake of selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar's comments stating there was no clarity on Shami's fitness. In response, Shami pointed to the protocols in place at the NCA (Centre of Excellence), which is tasked with monitoring and certifying player fitness.

Selection is not in my hands: Shami

Speaking ahead of Bengal’s clash against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens, the 35-year-old, who underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon following a standout performance at the 2023 ODI World Cup, made it clear he no longer feels the need to justify his physical readiness.

“I have said this before. Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal. I think I do not need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers (Ranji Trophy), I can also play 50-overs cricket,” Shami told the reporters.

“About giving an update, it's not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update.

It's not my job to give updates on my fitness. My job is to go to the NCA, prepare and play matches. That's their matter who gives them updates or not. It's not my responsibility,” Shami added.

Despite being out of India’s Test setup since the WTC final in June 2023, Shami has made a steady return to domestic cricket. He featured in the Duleep Trophy for East Zone earlier this year and is now set to lead Bengal’s pace attack once again. However, he reminded that there’s nothing he can do about the selection. Until the door knocks, he is happy to represent Bengal in domestic cricket.

“Keep fighting, keep playing games. If you perform well, it will benefit you as well. Selection is not in my hands. I can only prepare and play matches. I've no objection. If you don't select me, then I will come here and play for Bengal. I've no issue with it,” Shami said.