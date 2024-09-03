'Aadat ho gayi hai': Mohammed Shami takes a jibe at Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma on non-selection in playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : STAR SPORTS/SCREENGRAB Mohammed Shami and Mayanti Binny at the CEAT Cricket Awards.

Mohammed Shami is known for ripping batting orders to shreds but the pacer is also capable of delivering humourous bouncers to his own teammates off the field. In a video going viral across social media platforms, Shami can be seen trolling his captain Rohit Sharma and former India head coach Rahul Dravid for not including him in the playing XI during the initial phase of the ODI World Cup in 2023.

The video is from August 21 when Shami along with other India cricketers had assembled in Mumbai for the CEAT Cricket Awards. Shami was awarded the ODI Bowler of the Year and during the ceremony, he took a dig at then-coach Dravid and captain Rohit.

After being asked how he managed to keep himself motivated and perform extraordinarily after being benched during the initial stage of the ODI World Cup 2023, Shami said that he has become "habitual" to it.

"I'm habitual to it, I think," Shami replied.

"In 2015, 2019, and 2023, I had the same start. When I was given a chance, the performances, thanks to god, they never thought of dropping me again. You can call to hard work, but I'm always ready for a chance. Only when you're ready can you prove yourself. Otherwise, I can only run to the field to give water! It's better to seize the opportunity when you get it," he added.

Mohammed Shami on making comebacks:

