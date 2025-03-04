Mohammed Shami surpasses legendary Dennis Lillee in list of most international wickets Mohammed Shami surpassed legendary Dennis Lillee in the list of most wickets in international cricket. He dismissed Cooper Connolly in the semi-final clash against Australia to clinch his 439th wicket in international cricket.

Ace India pacer Mohammed Shami surpassed legendary Dennies Lillee in the list of most international wickets. The former cricketer played 133 matches for Australia and claimed 458 wickets at an average of 23.22. Shami, on the other hand, clinched his 459th international wicket against Australia in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

In the semi-final at Dubai International Stadium, Shami dismissed Cooper Connolly to surpass Lillee. The southpaw edged one to KL Rahul, who picked up a good low diving catch to send the batter packing. The Australia international departed without opening his tally as India managed a dream start.

Shami was fantastic in his opening spell as he bowled eight dot deliveries before getting the better of Connolly in the final delivery of the third over. Notably, the Australia international replaced Matthew Short in the match, as the latter was ruled out following a quad injury that he suffered during the match against Afghanistan.

Varun Chakravarthy dismisses Travis Head

Travis Head spoiled India’s party in the final of the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup final in 2023. He has been a serial match-winner for the team, especially against India and getting him early was extremely important for the Rohit Sharma-led side. The opener struggled to find his rhythm at first but soon, the 31-year-old changed gears and got going. He smacked back-to-back three boundaries against Shami and hit a six each against Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav.

Just when he was looking dangerous, India introduced Varun Chakravarthy to send Head back to the pavilion in his second ball of the first over. The opener attempted to clear the ropes once again but failed to time that one and Shubman Gill, who was stationed at long-off picked up a good catch to end Head’s stay, as he departed for 39 runs off 33 deliveries. With that, Australia were reduced to 33/2.