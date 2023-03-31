Mohammed Shami scripts history, takes his 100th wicket of IPL in GT vs CSK match

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami achieved a special feat in the opening match of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Friday. In the match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Shami scalped his first wicket to complete his 100 scalps in the tournament.

In his 94th IPL game, Shami dismissed Devon Conway 1(6) to reach the 100-wicket milestone. In the previous IPL, Shami was the joint highest wicket-taker in powerplay. In the 16 matches that he played in IPL 2022, Shami scalped 20 runs at an economy of 8.00 and BBM of 3/25.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni is also on the verge to reach another milestone:

Dhoni has been a cornerstone in CSK's successful journey in the IPL. He has led the team with the bat and also behind the wickets with his strategic brilliance. Meanwhile, the Chennai captain is set to join the 5000-run club in the Indian cash-rich league. Dhoni currently has 4978 runs in the tournament and is just 22 shy of the landmark. If his bat does a bit of talk and gets him to that milestone, he will become only the 7th player in the history of the tournament to reach there. Also, he will be the 5th Indian to reach the feat.

Earlier in the game, GT won the toss and opted to bowl. Both teams will want to start their campaign on high-note by winning the first match of the tournament. ​

