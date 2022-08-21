Mohammed Shami's love affair with pace continues, Indian speedster buys new car | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDTAGRAM (@MDSHAMI.11) Mohammed Shami poses with his new car, the Jaguar F-type

Highlights Mohammed Shami has a huge fetish for cars and owns Toyota Fortuner, BMW 5 series and an Audi

Mohammed Shami hasn't picked up for this year's Asia Cup

As per the team management, the pacer will only be considered for One Day Internationals and Tests

Indian cricket superstar and express pace bowler Mohammed Shami is on a break after the England ODI series as he isn't in team India's scheme of things in the T20I format. The express pacer hasn't been selected for the Asia Cup and it looks almost certain that he wouldn't be selected in the World T20I squad. As of now he isn't playing any international cricket and might take the field for India when Australia tour India for their limited series. Making full use of this break, Shami is spending time with his family and doing the things that he loves. The Indian pacer might be away from cricket for a while, but his love affair with speed continues to reflect in his choices.

Mohammed Shami recently bought himself a beautiful sports car and has shared the news with his fans via his social media handles. The Gujarat Titans bowler seems pretty excited about his new car and has posted multiple videos on his Instagram account. It is pretty evident from the video that the new car has made Shami extremely happy and he just can't stop going gaga over it. Seeing Shami all happy and excited, his fans have congratulated him and have also passed on their good wishes. Though Shami hasn't revealed enough about his new ride, let's dive in and see what his new car is all about.

Cost of the car:

The Indian pacer is now the proud owner of the Jaguar F-Type. The Jaguar F-type has many variants, but as far as the basic variant is considered, it might have cost him around INR 97.93 Lakhs whose on-road price goes up to INR 1 crore.

Features of the mean monster:

One of the most amazing features of this car is that it can go up to 0 to 100 km/hr in a matter of 5.7 seconds. Apart from these, the car has many advanced features. It has a mileage of 12.3kms. The car consists of V8 331 kW which is an extremely powerful engine. The car has two petrol engines and can consistently operate at 297 km/hr.

