Mohammed Shami's brother Kaif makes Vijay Hazare Trophy debut

Image Source : TWITTER/MOHAMMED SHAMI File photo of Mohammed Kaif.

India's leading pacer Mohammed Shami had extra reasons to celebrate the weekend as his younger brother Mohammed Kaif made his domestic cricket debut at the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday. Kaif made his debut for Bengal, who were taking on Jammu and Kashmir in Kolkata.

Shami took to Twitter to celebrate the day, congratulating his brother for being a step closer to realising his dreams of playing for India.

"Congratulations to my brother on your Vijay Hazare Trophy debut. We have waited for this moment. You are one step closer to the ultimate dream. Keep working hard," tweeted Shami.

Kaif, a pace-bowling all-rounder, had featured for Bengal senior side before and was also part of the outfit's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy side earlier this January.

Meanwhile, Shami is still recuperating from the hand injury he suffered in Australia during the Adelaide Test.