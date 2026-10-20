Mohammed Shami reflects on India ambition, says 'hope should always be there'

New Delhi:

Mohammed Shami opted to take a break in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy 2026 clash against Services at the Palam Air Force Ground A in New Delhi. He was reported to be suffering from a niggle, but speaking to the media after Day 1, the pacer clarified that he is doing fine and will be returning to action soon. After Bengal’s win inside three days against Services, Shami further explained his reasons for sitting out, stating that the surface demanded more spinners in the mix and he could barely contribute in such conditions.

It proved true in the end, with Bengal spinners claiming 19 of the 20 wickets in the match as they won by 60 runs. Following which, Shami opened up on his India ambitions, stating that he is hopeful, but hasn’t had a chat with any of the selectors. The veteran explained the reason, saying that he no longer holds a central contract, but that doesn’t stop him from giving his all in the Ranji Trophy.

“I am not in the team and I am not under a central contract. Who will talk to me, and why would they?” Shami told the media after the match.

“Why would I give up hope? Hope should always be there. In any profession or sport, you must have a goal. Right now, our goal is playing the Ranji Trophy to win for our state. There will always be goals, and they should be pursued. I certainly don't deny having goals,” he added.

No point in long-term speculations: Shami

Shami is India’s most successful bowler in ODI World Cup history. He claimed 55 wickets in 18 matches, with 7/57 being his best registered figure. He achieved the feat in the 2023 ODI World Cup against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Now, with ODI World Cup 2027 being less than a year away, Shami noted that he doesn’t want to speculate on his chances of getting back into the mix. He would rather focus on his skill and fitness and not overburden himself with these thoughts.

“I don't think that far ahead. You never know what will happen to a person tomorrow or what situation someone will be in—who will run, who will take wickets. There is no point in long-term speculation. Whatever match you get right now, keep playing and keep improving yourself. Your focus should always be on your skill and fitness. If I overthink the future, I will just unnecessarily burden myself. I am getting to play domestic cricket right now, there is still plenty of time, and I am playing,” Shami said.

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