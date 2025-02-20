Mohammed Shami reflects on his one-year-long injury; reveals of having doubts about future Ace India pacer Mohammed Shami opened up on his heel injury, which ruled him out for 14 months. He opened up on his journey back to professional cricket, revealing that he felt the jitters of the possibility of not making a comeback.

Ace India pacer Mohammed Shami missed professional cricket for over a year due to a heel injury. He last featured in the ODI World Cup final in 2023 before returning to domestic cricket in late 2024. The 34-year-old featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji before making India comeback in the England series.

He also earned his spot in India’s 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy. Ahead of the opening game against Bangladesh, the Bengal pacer opened up on his year-long injury and noted that it was mentally challenging for him to walk in crutches as he made a career by running on the field. He also revealed to have doubted his future in the sport during the recovery process.

“I always wondered when I would be able to put my feet on the ground again, as someone who is used to running on the field constantly was now in crutches. A lot of thoughts used to run through my mind. Will I be able to do it again? Will I be able to walk without a limp? For the first two months, I often doubted whether I would be able to play again as an injury like this followed by a 14-month break can pull you down,” Shami said to ICC.

“My first question to the doctor was 'how many days until I can be back on the field'. He said, 'my priority is to get you to walk, then jog, and then run and thinking about playing competitive cricket is still a distant goal'. After 60 days, when they asked me to put my feet on the ground, you won't believe me, but I have never been more scared to put my foot on the ground. It felt like I was starting over, like a toddler learning how to walk, and I was worried about any complications,” he added.

Shami played a couple of ODIs and T20Is against England before playing against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy. In the ongoing match, he clinched a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh were bundled for 228 runs in the first innings.