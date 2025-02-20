Mohammed Shami reflects on his one-year-long injury; reveals of having doubts about future

Ace India pacer Mohammed Shami missed professional cricket for over a year due to a heel injury. He last featured in the ODI World Cup final in 2023 before returning to domestic cricket in late 2024. The 34-year-old featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji before making India comeback in the England series.
He also earned his spot in India’s 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy. Ahead of the opening game against Bangladesh, the Bengal pacer opened up on his year-long injury and noted that it was mentally challenging for him to walk in crutches as he made a career by running on the field. He also revealed to have doubted his future in the sport during the recovery process.
“I always wondered when I would be able to put my feet on the ground again, as someone who is used to running on the field constantly was now in crutches. A lot of thoughts used to run through my mind. Will I be able to do it again? Will I be able to walk without a limp? For the first two months, I often doubted whether I would be able to play again as an injury like this followed by a 14-month break can pull you down,” Shami said to ICC.
“My first question to the doctor was 'how many days until I can be back on the field'. He said, 'my priority is to get you to walk, then jog, and then run and thinking about playing competitive cricket is still a distant goal'. After 60 days, when they asked me to put my feet on the ground, you won't believe me, but I have never been more scared to put my foot on the ground. It felt like I was starting over, like a toddler learning how to walk, and I was worried about any complications,” he added.
Shami played a couple of ODIs and T20Is against England before playing against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy. In the ongoing match, he clinched a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh were bundled for 228 runs in the first innings.