Mohammed Shami opens up on retirement as out-of-favour pacer stays out of Indian plans

New Delhi:

Mohammed Shami's bid to make a comeback into the Indian team seems uncertain. The star pacer last featured in an international match in the Champions Trophy final as India defeated New Zealand. His career has been hit by injuries over the last few years, and despite having put up stellar performances in the domestic circuit, he has been overlooked by the team.

Things do not seem to be right between Shami and the national selectors. Shami has repeatedly claimed that his work is to give performances, and the selection is in the hands of the Indian think tank. While reports have claimed that Shami was checked in by the selectors, who wanted him to play the away series against England last year, the pacer reportedly denied it.

Shami has been part of all three formats in the domestic circuit and has scalped 67 wickets. However, he has still been overlooked. The pacer is set to play for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 after being roped in by them for Rs 10 crore.

Shami speaks on retirement thoughts

Amidst all this, Shami has addressed retirement thoughts, stating that he will move aside from the sport when he feels 'bored'. "When I get tired, I will call it a day. But I am not even thinking about retirement right now because such thoughts pull you down. If this thought crosses your mind, it means you're already tired. And if you're tired, it means you're bored. I've said this earlier too, I will leave cricket the day I wake up and feel bored," Shami said in an interview on The Shubhankar Mishra Show.

"So yes, the day I feel lazy or bored, I will quit. But I am neither bored nor lazy. I am enjoying the game. The results are good and positive," he added.

'I will give my 100 per cent': Shami

He further stated that he will look to give his best, but doesn't have other things in his hands. "As a bowler, I will give my 100 per cent. I'll perform my responsibilities and try to meet the expectations set for me. Rest, I can't change my luck. All I can contribute is with my attitude and determination. If Lucknow has trusted me, I will give my all. Still, whenever you're playing, the main element is satisfaction. Will I get the returns based on all the preparations that I have gone through? I did not focus on how much domestic I've played, but on the fact that my rhythm is alright. If that's the point, I start thinking about the future," he said.