Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj to be rested, senior player uncertain for West Indies Tests - Report

Team India squad announcement for West Indies series is expected to happen soon. The two teams will be facing each other in two Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20 Internationals from July 12. The Test series will also start India's campaign in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. Meanwhile, Cricbuzz has reported that the selectors are pondering resting senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami who has been overworked.

Shami has been playing continuously since the Border Gavaskar Trophy this year and then played a mammoth 17 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well before featuring in the WTC Final against Australia that India lost by 209 runs. With the World Cup set to be played later this year, Shami could get the much needed rest before he resumes playing international cricket with the ODIs in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, something similar has happened with Mohammed Siraj who could be monitored closely during the West Indies tour. He might get picked in the squad but be used sparingly depending on his workload.

Among other senior players, Cheteshwar Pujara's future as India's number three is in doldrums after a poor show in the WTC Final. He averages only 29.69 since 2020 and the 103-Test veteran might end up losing his spot permanently now. If he is not considered, there is every possibility of Yashasvi Jaiswal being the one to replace him at number three.

There are also deliberations over Rohit Sharma's captaincy future in Tests but he is likely to continue for the foreseeable future it seems with India not having any solid option in that aspect at the moment.

