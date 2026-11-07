Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma to play SMAT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named Bihar captain

New Delhi:

Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami have been named in Delhi and Bengal squads, respectively, for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scheduled to begin on November 14. On the other hand, young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not just been named, but will lead Bihar in the marquee domestic tournament.

It will be his first leadership role in senior cricket. He served as the vice-captain of East Zone in the Duleep Trophy earlier in the year and even led the team on some occasions as Ishan Kishan, the captain, was out for a while. He also served as Bihar's Ranji Trophy vice-captain last season. Apart from that, Sooryavanshi also led India Under-19 during a three-match Youth ODI series in South Africa in January, gaining further leadership experience.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Cricket Association's selection committee announced a 17-member squad for the initial matches in Indore. Sooryavanshi will subsequently join India A for the Rising Stars Asia Cup later this month.

The return of the veterans

Delhi have selected Ishant in their 16-member contingent, while Bengal have included Shami in a 19-player squad. Their participation comes as both pacers continue their domestic commitments despite being outside India's immediate plans.

Ishant's inclusion marks another appearance in Delhi's white-ball campaign after featuring in last season's Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 38-year-old played three matches in the previous T20 edition, claiming three wickets. His last appearance in the Ranji Trophy came in February 2024.

The former India pacer was also retained by Gujarat Titans for IPL 2026 following his purchase at the 2025 auction. However, after playing seven matches and taking four wickets in the 2025 season, he did not feature in the franchise's campaign this year.

Delhi's pace department will also have Harshit Rana and Mayank Yadav. The latter recently represented India in two matches during the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. His best performance came in the fourth encounter, where he returned figures of 3/48.

Bihar Squad for SMAT

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (captain), Alok Kumar, Ayush Loharuka (wk), Altamash Ashraf, Param Kumar Singh, Anmol Kumar (wk), Ritwik Raj, Suraj Kashyap (vice-captain), Mayank Kumar, Raghvendra Pratap, Ashish Kumar, Vasudev Pratap Singh, Mohammad Izhar, Amod Yadav, Prashant Singh, Nawaz Khan and Himanshu Singh.

Delhi squad

Ayush Badoni (captain), Priyansh Arya, Sarthak Ranjan, Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Tejasvi (wicketkeeper), Anuj Rawat (wicketkeeper), Himmat Singh, Mayank Rawat, Keshav Dabas, Suyash Sharma, Digvesh, Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav and Simarjeet Singh.

Bengal squad

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sudip Gharami, Yuvraj Keswani, Aditya Purohit, Abishek Porel (wk), Shakir Gandhi (wk), Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Halder, Prayas Ray Barman, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kanishk Seth, Sayan Ghosh, Syed Irfan Aftab, Akhilesh Yadav, Rishabh Chaudhary and Shashank Singh

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