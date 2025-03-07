Mohammed Shami fasting row: Who has said what on cricketer's energy drink consumption in Ramadan? Mohammed Shami was criticised for drinking an energy drink during India's semifinal against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025. Several people have come out in support of the Indian cricketer, including Congress leader Shama Mohamed and MCA chief Rohit Pawar, among others.

Mohammed Shami faced criticism from Muslim cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi for not observing fast during the holy month of Ramadan in the Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia.

Shami was seen drinking an energy drink on the field in the first innings when India were fielding in their knockout clash against the Aussies in Dubai. He was criticised by Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, President of the All India Muslim Jamaat. "In Islam, fasting is a duty. If someone deliberately skips the fast, they are a sinner. Cricketer Mohammed Shami also didn't observe a fast. He has committed a sin. He is a criminal." His remarks sparked reactions from religious figures, with some expressing discontent over Shami's decision to drink juice during the match," Bareilvi said in a video statement.

Notably, several bigwigs have come out in support of the Indian cricketer after these comments.

MCA chief Rohit Pawar defends Shami

Maharashtra Cricket Association president Rohit Pawar has come out in support of the Indian cricketer. "Mohammed Shami has given priority to the country, and that should be respected. Everyone's body type is different. If Shami is drinking energy drink during the match so that he can perform well, then there is nothing wrong in it," he told India TV.

The chief highlighted that the Champions Trophy is a crucial tournament, and Shami's fitness is crucial. "Shami respects Islam, but the country comes first. We stand with Mohammed Shami. The Champions Trophy is very important. If Shami is not fully fit, it can cost the country dearly. Shami must have thought that if his performance is even 1% less, the team can face problems; that is why he has given priority to the country," he said.

Shami's childhood coach comes in support of the cricketer

Meanwhile, Shami's childhood coach also backed the speedster. "Whatever Shami did was absolutely right, and there is no need to pay attention to these things. He should focus on the final match and forget all these things. He has not committed any crime, he has done all this for the country. Personal things can be done later but the country comes first...I request everyone not to say such things and stand with the entire team," he said.

Shami's cousin, Mumtaz backs brother after criticism

The cricketer also received a shoulder of support from his cousin Mumtaz. He is playing for the country. There are many Pakistani players who have not kept 'Roza' and are playing matches, so this is nothing new. It is very shameful that such things are being said about him. We will tell Mohammed Shami not to pay attention to these things and prepare for the match on March 9," Mumtaz told ANI.

Shia Cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas slams Maulana

Notably, Shia Cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas slammed the Maulana who criticised the cricketer. "The statement given by a Maulana of Bareilly is only for cheap publicity while aiming at Mohammad Shami... Where there is compulsion, there is no religion. Where there is religion, there is no compulsion.

Every Muslim knows that he has to keep Rozas after they are adult and if a person has failed to keep fasts, it is his personal failure and has nothing t do with communilty or religion. There are various people who are not fasting during Ramadan. Why hasn't he said anything about them?.. It is wrong to involve Roza and Ramzan in controversy," he said

Shama Mohamed throws weight behind Shami

Notably, Shama Mohamed, the Congress leader, who called Rohit Sharma 'fat' and 'most unimpressive captain' of the Indian team ever, has backed Shami over the fasting row.

"In Islam, there is a very important thing during Ramzan. When we are travelling, we don't need to fast. Mohammed Shami is travelling, and he's not at his own place. He's playing a sport where he can be very thirsty. Nobody insists that when you're playing a sport, you have to fast... It is your deeds which are very important. It (Islam) is a very scientific religion," she told ANI.