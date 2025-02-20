Mohammed Shami creates history, breaks Zaheer Khan's record during IND vs BAN Champions Trophy clash Mohammed Shami is the leader of the Indian fast-bowling attack in the Champions Trophy 2025 in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Shami created a world record for the fastest to 200 ODI wickets. He has also shattered a huge record of Zaheer Khan during his burst against the Bangla Tigers.

Indian speedster Mohammed Shami has created history as he shattered a huge record of Zaheer Khan during India's clash against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025. Shami, returning from an injury layoff, is a lynchpin in the Indian bowling line-up, especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

The 34-year-old pacer started with a bang as he bagged Soumya Sarkar in the first over before taking out Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the seventh. Shami returned in the middle stage and then in the death and took another wicket, which propelled him to a few major records.

Shami broke the 154-run stand between Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy as he got the former caught at long-on. With his third wicket of the match, Shami reached 200 wickets in ODIs. He has created a world record as he is now the fastest player to take 200 wickets in ODIs (in terms of balls bowled). Shami needed 5126 balls to reach his 200 wickets, which eclipses the previous record of Mitchell Starc, who had got there in 5240 deliveries.

Shami has shattered another huge record with Jaker's wicket. He passed Zaheer Khan to become the leading Indian wicket-taker in ICC white-ball events. This was Shami's 72nd wicket in white-ball events (Champions Trophy, ODI World Cups and T20 World Cups), going past Zaheer's 71 scalps. The speedster struck twice more and got a fifer in the clash. Shami has become the second Indian after Ravindra Jadeja to take a five-wicket haul in the Champions Trophy.

Most wickets for India in ICC white-ball events:

1 - Mohammed Shami: 74 wickets*

2 - Zaheer Khan: 71 wickets

3 - Jasprit Bumrah: 68 wickets

4 - Ravindra Jadeja: 65 wickets

5 - Ravi Ashwin: 59 wickets

Bangladesh had earlier opted to bat first after winning the toss. "We would like to bat first. Looks a good wicket so we want to put runs on the board. We have play good cricket today and the boys are confident. Three seamers, two spinners for us," Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto had said at the toss.

"I would have fielded first. We have played a few years back here so we felt ball comes on better under lights. All looking good. Everyone is fit and fine to go. Let's hope we start well. There is no looking back, every game becomes very important in this tournament. Only Varun misses out from the last ODI we played, Jadeja comes back and Arshdeep misses and Shami comes back," India captain Rohit Sharma had said at the toss.