Mohammed Kaif opens up on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on England across five T20Is and three ODI matches. One of the most exciting games, The Men in Blue will hope to put in their best performance in the games, and with the ODI World Cup 2027 looming on the horizon, many eyes are set upon whether or not Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will play in the clash.

It is interesting to note that both Kohli and Rohit are in the twilight of their careers, and there has been a major discussion around their future with the side. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif took centre stage and talked about the future of the two superstars.

"I will take the guarantee of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Rohit is working on his fitness, he will push himself and somehow manage to play. Injury happens to everyone, even to youngsters. He has that passion, the temperament is seen in his batting. His batting as a captain and as a player is very different. The approach has changed. He is not pouncing on every ball," he said on his YouTube channel.

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India to kick off England series on July 1

Speaking of the Indian team, the side will soon be touring Ireland and England and will look to put in their best performance. After the two T20I matches against Ireland, the Men in Blue will follow it up with five T20Is and three ODI matches against England.

The ODI matches will be held on July 14, 16, and 19 at Birmingham, Cardiff, and London, respectively. With the ODI World Cup all set to be held in 2027, the Indian team will hope to put in their best performance as they gear up for the marquee tournament next year.

Interestingly, before the ODI series, both India and England will also take on each other across five T20I matches. The T20I matches will feature the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma and newly appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer as well with the games slated to be held on July 1, 4, 7, 9, and 11.

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