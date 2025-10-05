Mohammed Kaif gives his take on Rohit Sharma's chances for the ODI World Cup 2027 Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif recently came forward and talked about the BCCI's decision to take away ODI captaincy from veteran batter Rohit Sharma and announced Shubman Gill as the new ODI skipper.

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to host Australia in a white-ball series after the conclusion of the ongoing two-game test series against the West Indies. India and Australia will take on each other across three ODI matches and five T20Is, starting from October 19.

Ahead of the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced India’s squad for the series. One of the most notable changes was star batter Shubman Gill being named as the new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma in the role.

With Rohit being removed as the ODI skipper, questions were asked of Rohit’s inclusion in India’s squad for the ODI World Cup 2027, and reflecting on the same, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif opined that it will be match by match for Rohit.

“Now it will be match by match, series by series. The field is equal for everyone. Now, who knows how much he will even want to play? Once a player has tasted captaincy, once a player has had the experience of lifting two shining trophies in eight months, and develops a passion for it, he will not be able to focus only as an opener. His heart will not be in it. He has become a leader, a leader who manages the team, picks the team, uses players wisely like an elder brother, and makes tactical moves to change the game,” Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Kaif also talked about Gill replacing Rohit as ODI skipper

Furthermore, Kaif also gave his take on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as the new ODI skipper. He opined that Gill was given the mantle of captain way too soon, and he could have learnt more from Rohit.

“It will be a loss for Gill. If Gill had spent another six months with Rohit Sharma, he would have learned the nuances of captaincy because you also groom a captain. Just recently, Shubman Gill was captain in the IPL during the league phase, and they were at the top. But as soon as the pressure came, they lost the last three matches,” Kaif said.

