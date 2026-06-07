Mohammad Saleem becomes third Afghanistan bowler to achieve huge feat with five-wicket haul against India

New Delhi:

The Indian team was absolutely exceptional in the first innings of the only Test of the ongoing series against Afghanistan. The clash began with India coming in to bat first, and the side managed to post a total of 564 runs to their name. Afghanistan was left completely helpless against the relentless Indian batting attack.

While Afghanistan’s bowling attack looked helpless, Mohammad Saleem was the one bowler who made an impact. In the 27 overs that he bowled, Saleem conceded 140 runs to his name but took six wickets in the process as well.

Doing so, he became only the third Afghanistan pacer to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He joined the likes of Ziaur Rahman and Nijat Masood in the list of players with a five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Also Read: Shubman Gill enters elite list, continues red-hot form with stellar ton against Afghanistan

Joint effort helped India post massive total

Speaking of the Indian innings, the side saw Yashasvi Jaiswal depart early on a score of 24 runs in 32 deliveries. KL Rahul put forth a good showing, scoring 100 runs in 165 deliveries. Furthermore, Sai Sudharsan amassed 81 runs to his name. Skipper Shubman Gill also completed his century, scoring 126 runs in 177 deliveries.

Additionally, Rishabh Pant added 81 runs to the board alongside Washington Sundar, who scored 52 runs. Manav Suthar and Mohammed Siraj also scored 28 and 22 runs, respectively, as India posted a total of 564 runs on the board in the first innings before declaring.

As for Afghanistan, Saleem was the highest wicket-taker, with six wickets to his name. Rahman and Hashmatullah Shahidi also took one wicket each as well. With Afghanistan coming out to bat, the side will hope to put up a fight, but it could prove to be a daunting task for the side, as with day 2 coming to an end, Afghanistan trail by 500+ runs, and they would hope to put in a good showing in the remaining days.

Five-wicket hauls by AFG pacers in Tests:

7/97 - Ziaur Rahman vs ZIM, Harare, 2025

5/79 - Nijat Masood vs BAN, Mirpur, 2023

5/112 - Mohammad Saleem vs IND, Mullanpur, 2026*

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