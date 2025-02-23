Mohammad Rizwan shoulder bumps Harshit Rana during IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 clash | WATCH Mohammad Rizwan snailed his innings after Pakistan lost both of their openers - Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq - inside the powerplay. Rizwan had a shoulder barge with Indian speedster Harshit Rana in the 21st over of Pakistan's innings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The India vs Pakistan clash is one of the most-anticipated matches in any cricket tournament in the world. The two arch-rivals met each other in the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first. The Men in Green were off to a fine start with Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq putting a 43-run stand for the opening wicket before both of them departed in quick succession.

Babar Azam was sent back to the hut by Hardik Pandya, nicking one behind and getting caught by KL Rahul. Imam was run out in the very next over and the Men in Green were suddenly in a hole.

Captain Rizwan and Saud Shakeel put in the hard yards to rebuild things for the team. In a not-a-friendly incident, Rizwan and Harshit collided with each other.

The incident occurred in the 21st over, when Harshit was into the second over of his second spell. Rizwan pulled the Indian speedster to deep square leg, and as he was running, the two had a shoulder barge in the middle of the crease. Harshit did not look happy about the incident and raised his arms, wondering what the Pakistan skipper was doing.

Watch the incident here:

Rizwan had won the toss and had opted to bat first. The Men in Green made one change to the Playing XI which lost its opening clash of the tournament against New Zealand with Ima coming in for the injured Fakhar Zaman.

India went with the same combination that made them victorious in their opener against Bangladesh a few days ago.

"Will bat first, looks like a good surface. Want to put up a good target. Every match is important in ICC events, we will keep things normal. The boys are familiar with these conditions, we have done well here and we want to do our best today. We lost our last game, but it is past for us now. One change - Fakhar is out, Imam is in," Rizwan said at the toss.

"Doesn't really matter, they won the toss so we'll bowl first. Looks similar to the last game, the surface is on the slower side. We have an experienced unit in batting so we know what we need to do if the pitches get slower. Need an overall performance from the team - with bat and ball. The last game wasn't an easy one for us, which is always nice. You want to be under pressure and test yourself. We are playing the same team," Rohit said at the toss.