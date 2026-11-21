New Delhi:

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced a list of 38 cricketers as part of their central contract list for the 2026-27 season. Interestingly, two former captains, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood, have been axed. All-rounder Saim Ayub has also been removed from the list, as the governing body introduces a revamped system focused on players' commitments to individual formats.

Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Noman Ali, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Abbas Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jnr are several other notable names who are missing from the list. Aamer Jamal was also overlooked despite featuring in Pakistan's recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, which the hosts won 1-0.

The revised contracts will reportedly cover the period from November 1, 2026, until June 30, 2027. Players have been without central contracts since the previous agreements expired in June.

PCB’s five categories

Under the new arrangement, the PCB has introduced five categories based on international formats and career development. These include AB for Test and ODI players, A for Test specialists, BC for ODI and T20I cricketers, C for T20I players and D for emerging talents.

PCB director of high-performance Aaqib Javed explained the thinking behind the restructuring and the delay in finalising the agreements.

“We are going through a phase in which we are bringing in new talent. The idea is to award contracts to the players who have been active across formats and who the selectors and coaches foresee playing [at the international level] in their respective formats,” Javed said.

The new policy also places greater emphasis on fitness, medical clearance and domestic cricket participation. A minimum match requirement has been established for each category, as they believe it will encourage international players to remain involved in Pakistan’s domestic competitions.

The revised system also introduces different monthly retainers and match payments, with the highest category AB players eligible for PKR 4.8 million per month in the top tier. Development-category cricketers will receive PKR 1 million monthly.

Another significant feature is the introduction of performance-based incentives. Players winning an ICC tournament will receive a bonus equivalent to 500% of their match fee in the final.

Pakistan Men's Central Contracts

Contract (Test and ODI):

Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha

Contract (Test):

Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Sajid Khan and Saud Shakeel

Contract (ODI and T20I):

Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

Contract (T20I):

Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq

Contract (Development):

Abdul Samad, Abdullah Fazal, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Farhan Yousaf, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saad Masood, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim and Ubaid Shah

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