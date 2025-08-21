Mohammad Rizwan set to represent St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for remainder of CPL 2025 season Star Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan has been signed by CPL (Caribbean Premier League) side St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Rizwan will be representing the side for the remaining CPL season after his snub from Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 squad.

New Delhi:

Star Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan has signed a deal with CPL (Caribbean Premier League) side St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the remainder of the CPL 2025 season. According to ESPNcricinfo, the CPL will officially confirm the signing of the star batter in the coming hours.

Interestingly, Rizwan will be signed into the side to replace pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi. Notably, Farooqi will be taking on the UAE and Pakistan for Afghanistan in an upcoming tri-series, which is why he won’t be competing in the remaining CPL 2025 season.

It is worth noting that this will be Rizwan’s first time competing in the CPL, and he will be adding to the ever-growing roster of the tournament. Furthermore, with Patriots all set to take on Barbados Royals in the eighth game of the tournament on August 22, Rizwan’s participation in the upcoming game is in doubt.

The 33-year-old was recently left out of Pakistan’s squad for the T20 format Asia Cup 2025 that is set to begin on September 9. The NOC (No Objection Certificate) by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) that will enable Rizwan to play in the league is being looked at like a formality as well.

Patriots hope to improve on subpar form in upcoming games

Speaking of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, the side has got off to a subpar start to its CPL 2025 campaign. With four games played so far, Patriots have only been able to win one game and have lost the remaining three. They occupy fifth place in the standings and will be hoping to improve in the upcoming matches.

Taking on Barbados Royals in their next game, the side will aim to register a win, considering Royals have lost the one game that they have played so far in the tournament and are the only team below them in the standings.

Also Read: