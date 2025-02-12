Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha shatter partnership records as Pakistan register historic win

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha shattered partnership records en route to taking Pakistan to their historic run-chase against South Africa in the tri-nation series fixture at the National Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday, February 12.

Rizwan and Salman guided Pakistan to chase down 352, their new highest successful run-chase in ODI cricket as both the players slammed centuries. Rizwan was seen cramping in the later part of his knock but went unbeaten on 122 from 128 deliveries, while Salman was more aggressive during his 103-ball 134. Salman was caught behind by Kyle Verreyne after edging a slower ball off Lungi Ngidi. Tayyab Tahir walked in and slammed the winning four to take the Men in Green over the victory line with six wickets in hand and an over to go.

The pair has now created the record for the highest partnership by a Pakistan duo in successful run-chases. Their 260-run stand is the first 250-plus association by a Pakistan pair in successful run-chases. The previous highest partnership for Pakistan in run-chases now belongs to Mohammad Hafeez and Imran Farhat, both of who had put up an unbeaten 228 against Zimbabwe for the opening wicket during a 226-run chase against Zimbabwe in 2011.

Highest partnerships for Pakistan in successful run-chases in ODIs:

1 - Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman: 260-run stand vs South Africa

2 - Imran Farhat, Mohammad Hafeez: 228-run stand vs Zimbabwe

3 - Inzamam-ul-Haq, Naved Latif: 219-run stand vs Sri Lanka

4 - Mohammad Yousuf, Shoaib Malik: 200*-run stand vs Sri Lanka

Overall, this is the fourth-highest partnership by any pair in successful run-chases in the format. The highest stand belongs to Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga, both of who had put up 286 for the opening wicket during their win against England in 2006. This is also the highest partnership for Pakistan for the fourth wicket in ODIs.

Coming back to the Pakistan vs South Africa match, the Men in Green have now booked their place in the final of the tri-nation series with one win and a loss. They will now face New Zealand in the final of the three-team event on February 14 at the same venue - National Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

South Africa's Playing XI:

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi