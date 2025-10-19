Mohammad Rizwan's future as Pakistan's ODI captain in doubt ahead of South Africa series Star Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan's future as the ODI captain has been put into doubt after the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) is looking to make some changes in the captaincy front ahead of the SA series.

New Delhi:

Pakistan is currently well engaged in a multi-format series with South Africa. The side is set to take on the Proteas in the second Test of the series from October 20, and after the game, they will lock horns with the side across three T20Is and three ODIs.

However, there has been a major development within the side, and it is being said that star batter Mohammad Rizwan could be at risk of losing his ODI captaincy ahead of the series against the Proteas. The development was made after the PCB made a statement where they said that they will be deciding on their ODI captain in the coming days.

The statement said that Pakistan’s white ball head coach Mike Hesson had written to the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi in order to discuss the ODI team matters, including the captaincy as well.

Notably, Hesson is not directly in charge of determining who would be the ODI captain for the Men in Green, but the fact that Naqvi appears to have agreed to the meeting is an example of the influence that Hesson has within the PCB.

Pakistan hope for good showing in upcoming games

It is worth noting that Pakistan got off to a good start in the Test series against South Africa, defeating the Proteas by 93 runs in the first Test of the series. They will be hoping to replicate their performance in the second Test as well, which is slated to begin on October 20.

The side will hope to maintain their form and clinch the Test series. Additionally, after the second Test, the two sides will take on each other across three T20Is that are scheduled to be held on October 28, 31, and November 1.