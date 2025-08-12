Mohammad Rizwan registers golden duck, Pakistan in risk of losing series to West Indies after 34 years: Watch Three of the top four Pakistan batters registered a duck in the third ODI against West Indies. The hosts posted 294 runs in the first innings and in reply, Pakistan's wickets fell like a house of cards, courtesy of three wickets from Jayden Seales.

Trinidad:

Batting first, West Indies posted 294 runs in the first innings. To win the series, Pakistan are asked to chase 295 runs, which can get tricky at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The visitors needed a strong start with the bat, but that’s where they failed and are now at risk of losing the first ODI series to West Indies in 34 years.

Both Pakistan openers registered a duck as Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique had no answer to Jayden Seales’ wrath. The seniors, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, were expected to take charge and change the complexion of the match, but the captain was left bamboozled as Seales sent him packing for a golden duck. Rizwan stood there in disbelief for a while as the ball hit the top of the off stump.

Notably, Rizwan had a subpar series and if Pakistan fail to chase the total, he may even end up losing the captaincy. The onus now falls on Babar Azam and Salman Agha, who now need to stitch a long partnership to bail Pakistan out of trouble and give them a chance to get the job done.

Shai Hope scores century

Shai Hope was the star with the bat for West Indies. Batting at four, the captain led by example, scoring 120 runs off 94 balls. He carried the match in the middle overs and towards the end, Justin Greaves played a perfect cameo of unbeaten 43 runs off 24 balls and based on that, the Caribbeans posted a defendable total on the board.

Meanwhile, Seales had already handed a dream start to West Indies and it is now up to the remaining bowlers to carry on with the momentum. Notably, Babar is already under immense pressure and the hosts can capitalise on that. Regardless, after the three wickets, West Indies will be confident of their chances.