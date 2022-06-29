Mohammad Rizwan hits maiden County ton for Sussex; PAK wicketkeeper-batsman celebrates in style

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammad Rizwan scores his maiden county ton

Team Pakistan's vice captain in the red ball format Mohammad Rizwan is in the form of his life. Wherever the wicketkeeper-batsman plays these days, he makes sure that he contributes to the team and bails them out of trouble whenever in need. Taking his form ahead, Rizwan has smashed his maiden County Championship hundred and rescued Sussex against Derbyshire in a Division two contest. The Pakistan batsman has also shared the Sussex dressing room with Cheteshwar Pujara who is now gearing up to take on the English challenge starting July 1, 2022.

Sussex crumbled under pressure as Derbyshire scored a mammoth total of 551/8d in their first innings. In reply when Sussex came out to bat, they lost quick wickets and were in trouble till the time Rizwan came out. He displayed great temperament and his stroke-making abilities settled down the score for Sussex. The Pakistan superstar scored a gritty 130 off 227 deliveries which included 22 boundaries.

This knock marks Rizwan's first century in the English domestic season. Before this, he has scored three half-centuries for Sussex in the T20 format. On many occasions, Rizwan has accredited Pujara for improvement in his techniques and their social media banter establishes how much they are fond of each other.

Md. Rizwan who has been very vocal about how he idolizes the Australian great Adam Gilchrist has never looked back. But good times haven't come Rizwan's way so easily. The Peshawar boy who debuted for Pakistan way back in 2015 has seen a lot of rough patches and had been an inconsistent member of the team till 2019. Rizwan made his first class debut for Peshawar in 2008 and straightaway struck the right note with the Pakistan selectors. Since then, the cricketing journey that he has had is one motivational story.