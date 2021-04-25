Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali shine as Pakistan win T20I series against Zimbabwe 2-1

Image Source : @ICC Hasan Ali

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 24 runs on Sunday to win the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 91 and captain Babar Azam's 52 helped Pakistan to 165/3 before fast bowler Hasan Ali's four-wicket haul helped the visitors restrict Zimbabwe to 141/7.

Zimbabwe got off to a good start to the chase with a 37-run opening stand between Wesley Madhevere (59) and Tarisai Musakanda (10). Hasan Ali got the breakthrough by trapping Musakanda LBW.

Madhevere then put up 65 for the second wicket with Tadiwanashe Marumani (35). Marumani was dismissed by Mohammad Hasnain after which Zimbabwe collapsed. They managed to score just 38 runs in the last six overs.

Pakistan were off to a steady start with Sharjeel Khan (18) an Rizwa putting up 35 off 30 balls. After the latter fell, Rizwan and Azam then put up a blistering 126-run stand for the second wicket that came in just 89 balls.

Brief scores: Pakistan 165/3 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 91 not out, Babar Azam 52; Luke Jongwe 3/37) beat Zimbabwe 141/7 in 20 overs (Wesley Madhevere 59, Tadiwanashe Marumani 35; Hasan Ali 4/18)