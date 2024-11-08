Mohammad Rizwan falls for Adam Zampa's bait and burns review in desperation | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Rizwan.

Mohammad Rizwan fell for Adam Zampa's bait and burnt a valuable review during the 2nd ODI between Australia and Pakistan on Friday (November 8). The incident unfolded on the fourth delivery of the 34th over when Zampa attempted a hook shot to a bouncer delivered by Naseem Shah. Wicketkeeper Rizwan safely pouched the ball and appealed for caught behind.

Assuming that there was contact with the bat, Rizwan felt the urge to take a review and instead of discussing with the bowler asked Zampa whether he should go for it. Zampa immediately advised him to take it and Rizwan challenged the on-field umpire's decision.

The replay suggested that the ball had made no contact with Zampa's bat on its way into Rizwan's gloves and hence the third umpire Chris Brown upheld the on-field call. Rizwan's act cost Pakistan a review, however, it didn't cost them much as Zampa got out on the last ball of the next over and Australia got bundled out for 163.

Watch the video of the incident:

