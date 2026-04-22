Mohammad Nawaz tests positive for recreational drug use, ICC alerts Pakistan Cricket Board

New Delhi:

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz is currently under investigation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after reportedly testing positive for recreational drug use. The incident has disrupted Nawaz’s plans to join Surrey for the T20 Blast in England, with the deal now officially cancelled.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Nawaz’s positive test stems from a sample collected during the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Notably, the 32-year-old played a key role in Pakistan’s campaign at the tournament in Sri Lanka, featuring in all seven matches. Though Pakistan were eliminated at the Super Eight stage, Nawaz contributed 15 runs and took seven wickets during the competition. The ICC alerted the PCB regarding the positive test, prompting the board to initiate the investigation process.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about this matter, and PCB has begun the due process. The results of this process will be communicated to the ICC today,” A PCB spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo.

Nawaz’s Surrey deal cancelled

Initially, Nawaz had agreed to join Surrey for the entirety of the T20 Blast, which runs from May 26 to July 18. Just two weeks ago, the PCB granted Nawaz a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the deal, and Surrey had planned to officially announce his signing. However, in light of the investigation, the agreement has now fallen apart. Surrey has not publicly commented on the development or confirmed a replacement signing just yet.

Despite the setback with Surrey, Nawaz remains a key figure for Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. He was part of the squad in their recent six-wicket victory over Rawalpindi, though he bowled three wicketless overs during the match. Multan are currently second on the points table, with six wins in eight games.

The ICC, for its part, declined to offer any additional comment on the matter, leaving the investigation’s outcome still pending as Nawaz’s future in international cricket hangs in the balance.

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