Mohammad Nawaz creates history with hat trick in tri-series final against Afghanistan Mohammad Nawaz took a hat trick in the tri-series final against Afghanistan as he weaved his magic with the ball. Nawaz has become just the third Pakistani player to have taken a hat-trick in the format.

New Delhi:

Mohammad Nawaz wreaked havoc against Afghanistan in the tri-series final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium as he took a hat trick in the clash on Sunday, September 7. Nawaz put the Afghanistan batters in major trouble with his brilliant bowling outing in the defence of 141.

Nawaz has become the third Pakistani bowler to have taken a hat trick in T20I cricket, joining the likes of Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Hasnain. Meanwhile, Nawaz has become the first Pakistani spinner to have taken a hat-trick in the shortest international format.

Nawaz weaved his magic with the ball right after he was brought in to bowl. He dismissed Darwish Rasooli LBW on the fifth ball of his first over, before nicking behind Azmatullah Omarzai for a golden duck, while conceding only one run in the over.

He then returned to complete his hat trick in his next over by removing Ibrahim Zadran with Mohammad Haris affecting the stumping. Nawaz did not stop and found another victim, this time trapping Karim Janat in front on the fourth delivery of the over.

Not only did he take four wickets in his two overs, but Nawaz also conceded a single run in his first two overs with a maiden second over.

Nawaz takes five wicket haul

Nawaz had a dream outing with the ball as he completed a five-wicket haul in the game. He removed the Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan in the 13th over, with Salman Agha holding a catch after colliding with the wicketkeeper Haris.

Nawaz has become just the fifth Pakistani bowler to have taken a five-wicket haul in the format, joining the likes of Muqeem, Umar Gul, Imad Wasim and Hasan Ali.

Pakistan had earlier scored 141 batting first with contributions from several batters. Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha, and Nawaz all scored in the 20s in what was a low-scoring contest between the two teams.