Mohammad Nabi smacks five sixes in final over vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025: Watch Mohammad Nabi smashed five sixes in the final over against Sri Lanka, including three consecutive sixes off Dunith Wellalage, a no-ball, and two more sixes, helping Afghanistan finish their first innings strongly with a total of 168 runs.

Abu Dhabi:

Senior Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi unleashed a stunning display in the final over against Sri Lanka, smashing five sixes. He started with three consecutive sixes off Dunith Wellalage, followed by a no-ball from the bowler, and then finished with two more sixes in the fourth and fifth deliveries. In the final ball, he looked for a double, but got run out after just one. Nevertheless, he helped the team reach 168 runs in the first innings, which could be decisive in the do-or-die clash.

Notably, Afghanistan were reduced to 79/6 at one stage. They needed a special knock to finish the innings, and that’s exactly what Nabi provided. He smacked 60 runs off just 22 balls and changed the tone of the game. Rashid Khan partnered with him well, scoring 24 runs of 23 balls, which helped Afghanistan post a defendable total on the board.

Nuwan Thushara steals show with ball

Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara was fantastic with the ball. He picked up quick wickets, which put pressure on the Afghanistan team. Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli struggled heavily in the middle. Thushara picked up three wickets inside powerplay, and returned to dismiss Rashid Khan towards the end. Sri Lanka would have been very happy with their bowling performance, but 32 runs in the final over changed the course of the game.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will have to win the game to progress to the Super 4. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, can’t afford to lose by a massive margin.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi