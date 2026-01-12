Mohammad Nabi shuts reporter when questioned about Mustafizur Rahman controversy during BPL: Watch Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi snapped at a reporter after being asked about Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL controversy, distancing himself from the issue. The incident comes amid BCB’s security concerns over the T20 World Cup in India.

Dhaka:

A tense exchange unfolded at a Bangladesh Premier League media interaction when Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi reacted angrily to a question linking him to an unrelated Indian Premier League controversy. The moment came after Noakhali Express’ match against Dhaka Capitals, where Nabi is currently featuring alongside his teenage son Hassan Eisakhil.

The reporter’s question focused on the ongoing debate surrounding Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and his removal from Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad ahead of IPL 2026. Nabi, however, showed clear frustration at being asked to comment on an issue he believed had no connection to his role, his team, or his nationality. His response immediately shut down further discussion and underscored his desire to stay away from political or administrative matters.

"Iska merese kya lena dena bhai. Mera Mustafizur se kya kaam hai? Politics me kya kaam hai mera? (What do I have to do with it? How am I related to Mustafizur? I don't have anything to do with politics). I know he is a good bowler, all these things. But the way you are questioning, it's not related to me,” Nabi said in the press conference.

India-Bangladesh issue is yet to be solved

The incident unfolded against the backdrop of heightened tension between cricketing authorities in Bangladesh and India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has already sent a second formal communication to the ICC, expressing security concerns about travelling to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup and reiterating its request to move Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka. The global tournament is scheduled to begin on February 7, with Bangladesh set to play four fixtures in India.

The situation escalated further following the BCCI’s decision to drop Mustafizur Rahman from KKR’s roster, a move that sparked strong reactions back home. Senior BCB director Faruque Ahmed publicly addressed the matter earlier this week, describing the decision as deeply hurtful to the country’s cricketing community.

The ICC has yet to issue a public response, stating only that further clarification is being sought. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have announced their T20 World Cup squad, naming Litton Das as captain and Saif Hassan as his deputy.