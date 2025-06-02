Mohammad Haris betters Babar Azam, slams second-fastest T20I century for Pakistan Mohammad Haris powered Pakistan to a T20I series sweep over Bangladesh with his blistering hundred in the third T20I. Haris has gone past Babar Azam in a couple of milestones during his knock at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

New Delhi:

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris registered a couple of milestones as he slammed a blistering hundred in the third T20I against Bangladesh on Monday, June 1. Chasing 197 for a series sweep, Haris put up a dominant show with the willow as he carried his team hunt down the target with seven wickets in hand.

The batter went unbeaten on 107 from 46 balls, a knock laced with seven sixes and eight fours as he kept smashing runs at his will. During his knock, Haris has achieved a few milestones, doing something which even Babar Azam has not done.

First Pakistan player to hit T20I hundred at No.3

Haris has become the first Pakistani player to hit a century from No.3 in T20Is. He has been batting there at times and has a decent record at one-down. The previous best score at No.3 belonged to Babar Azam, who has scored 86 against a World XI team in Lahore in 2017.

Highest score for Pakistan at No.3:

Mohammad Haris: 107*

Babar Azam: 86

Mohammad Hafeez: 86

Haider Ali: 66*

Kamran Akmal: 64

Haris scores second-fastest hundred for Pakistan in the format

Meanwhile, Haris achieved another big milestone during the win. He slammed his hundred off 45 balls, which is the second-fastest for a Pakistan player in T20Is. The quickest hundred for the Men in Green belongs to Hasan Nawaz, who struck a 44-ball ton against New Zealand in Auckland in 2025.

Haris has bettered Babar here too. Before Haris, Babar held the record for the second-quickest hundred for a Pakistan batter, a 49-ball effort that came against South Africa in Centurion in 2021.

Fastest centuries for Pakistan in T20Is:

1 - Hasan Nawaz: 44-ball hundred against New Zealand

2 - Mohammad Haris: 45-ball hundred against Bangladesh

3 - Babar Azam: 49-ball hundred against South Africa

4 - Ahmed Shehzad: 58-ball hundred against Bangladesh

5 - Babar Azam: 58-ball hundred against New Zealand