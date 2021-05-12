Mohammad Amir slams PCB's selection policy, opens up about plans to apply for British citizenship

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammed Amir slammed his country's cricket board, saying that players are expected to learn from national coaches instead of honing skills in the early stages of their career.

Amir, who bid adieu to international cricket at the age of 28, gave examples of Indian players like Ishan Kishan and Surkyakumar Yadav to prove his point that domestic cricket and the IPL made their international debut 'smoother'.

“Look at the players that India, England, and New Zealand are bringing into international cricket. They are ready to play at the highest level as they have done the hard yards and have completed their learning in the domestic and junior systems. Once selected, they show their skills in international cricket which they have already learnt in domestic cricket.

"Whereas in Pakistan, at the moment, our players are expected to learn from the national coaches while playing international cricket, rather than having already learnt the art of cricket earlier in their careers.

“Look at Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Krunal Pandya, they looked ready and primed for international cricket when they made their debuts and did not look to need much advice or coaching at all. They have played several years of domestic cricket and the IPL and that makes their introduction into international cricket much smoother," Amir told Pakpassion.net in an interview.

Amir, currently residing in the UK, also opened up on his future including his plans to receive British citizenship in the future. Amir would be eligible to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if he acquires British citizenship.

"At the moment I’ve been granted indefinite leave to remain in the United Kingdom. I’m enjoying my cricket these days and plan to play for another 6 or 7 years so let’s see how things go. My children will grow up in England and receive their education there so no doubt I will be spending a fair amount of time there.

"At the moment, I've not really thought about the other possibilities and opportunities available and how things will turn out when I receive British citizenship in the future," Amir further said.