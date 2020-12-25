Mohammad Amir reveals how he dismissed Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Champions Trophy 2017 final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir, who recently shocked the entire cricket fraternity with his sudden retirement, has recalled his match-winning spell against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy where he decimated the arch-rivals' batting force and picked up three crucial wickets in just six overs.

In Pakistan's defence of 338 in the summit clash, Amir's bowling show made the difference as he dismissed India's top three -- Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Amir's first prey, Rohit, was trapped by him with an incoming delivery. After taking the ball away from the opener, Amir baffled him on the third one which caught him plumb in front.

“When I held the ball, the first thought that came to my mind was how enjoyable it would be if I can get these three batsmen out that day. I was thinking about that while going back to my run-up,” Amir recalled during a conversation with wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal.

“I knew Sharma struggles against in-swing. So, my plan was that I will not bring in the first two balls. I will make him feel that the ball is not swinging and will take the ball away with the angle. If you see the first two balls, I just took them away with the angle. The third ball I brought it in. So, that was the plan which worked," he added.

After dismissing Rohit on a duck, Amir dismissed Kohli in the very next over to shift the momentum towards his team. The former Pakistan speedster revealed that he made the Indian skipper anticipate in-swinging deliveries. Amir had almost dismissed Kohli the ball before his actual wicket. But Azhar Ali, standing at the first slip, had dropped the catch and Amir was worried that Kohli might make the most of the given lifeline.

Succumbing to Amir's display with the ball, India were reduced to 33/3. The Men in Blue were eventually bowled out for 158 as Pakistan won the final by 180 runs. Amir finished with 3/16 in his six overs. Hasan Ali also ended up taking three wickets while conceding just 19 runs.

“Kohli came and when his catch was dropped, I remembered about Fakhar because he had got out to a no-ball and then scored a century. And I had not seen such a batting wicket at the Oval. So, while going to my run-up I was thinking that if Kohli stands there now, he will finish the match in 40-45 overs,” recalled Amir.

“When Kohli came to bat, I bowled him an in-swinger first and he was beaten. After that I had decided, I will not bring the ball in to him. Let him keep thinking that I will bring the ball in. The first one went to slip as it went out with the angle. The second one also I had thought I will bowl him the same but a little up and let him drive and wanted to take a chance for a slip catch.

“But Virat Kohli was already looking to play me towards the on-side. His body had already turned towards the on-side. But my ball was going away with the angle and I am thankful Shadab took a brilliant catch as it was a tough one."