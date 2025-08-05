Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Akeal Hosein among replacements confirmed for The Hundred 2025 The fifth edition of the Hundred kicks off at Lord's with the London Spirit taking on the Oval Invincibles in the opener. A few overseas players and several England players, who just played the Oval Test a day ago, will be partially unavailable for the tournament and some fully as well.

London:

Trent Rockets, London Spirit, Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers were among the four of the eight Hundred franchises to announce player replacements for the 2025 edition, partial and for the whole tournament. The Rockets brought in West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein for the South African all-rounder George Linde, who was picked in South Africa's T20I squad for the Australia series.

Hosein, however, will be available for just a couple of games on August 10 and 14, before Linde joins the side. Imad Wasim, who has played for the Rockets in the past, will be joining the Northern Superchargers for a couple of games on August 7 and 10, as a partial replacement for Mitchell Santner, who will be completing his national duties with New Zealand in Zimbabwe. Similarly, Mark Chapman will take the place of his compatriot Rachin Ravindra for four matches until August 13 for the Manchester Originals.

Among full-time replacements, pacer Ben Dwarshuis, who has been picked for both the T20Is and ODIs against South Africa, has decided to skip the whole season. Mohammad Amir has been confirmed as his replacement, more like-for-like than anyone, but the former Pakistan pacer has also signed up with Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL as well, which clashes with the Hundred. This comes after no Pakistan player was picked in the draft, partly because of the clash with the West Indies series and also because the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah weren't granted NOC last year for the tournament.

Among local replacements, Glamorgan's Dan Douthwaite will come in for Ollie Pope temporarily for the opening game and John Simpson for Jamie Smith for the London Spirit, after getting done with the Test series just on Monday. Farhan Ahmed replaced pacer Marchant de Lange for the Manchester Originals for the whole season.

Among the already announced replacements, Freddie McCann, the Notts batter, joined the Birmingham Phoenix for Harry Moore, while the veteran England batter Jason Roy replaced the injured Faf du Plessis for the Southern Brave. Pacer Dillon Pennington, on the other hand, came in place of John Turner.

Afghanistan players Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad are likely to be unavailable for the business end of the tournament for national duty while there could be a restriction on the England internationals as well, depending on the squads for the white-ball series against South Africa in September. The tournament kicks off on Tuesday, August 5 with the London derby for both men's and women's teams.