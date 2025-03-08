Mohammad Amir eyes IPL contract in 2026, reveals plans and team he wants to play for Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has revealed his plans to play in the Indian Premier League 2026 and also the team for which he would like to play in the Indian cash-rich league. Amir has retired from the Pakistan team in 2024 after featuring in the T20 World Cup last year.

He is now looking to make his way into the Indian cash-rich league. "Next year tak meri opportunity ban rahi agar hua to kyu nahi (By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL, and if given the chance then why not). I will play in the IPL," Amir said on the show "Haarna Mana Hai."

How can Amir play IPL despite the ban on Pakistan players?

Pakistan players are not allowed to play in the IPL, however, Amir aims to get a UK passport as his wife, Narjis, is a UK citizen. He was asked about how he will handle the reactions in Pakistan if he plays in the IPL.

"Pakistani cricketers were banned in the IPL, but our former cricketers were doing commentary and were also coach of the franchise," the pacer replied.

Amir reveals the team he wants to be part of

Meanwhile, Amir revealed the IPL team of which he wants to be a part in the Indian cash-rich league. He expressed his interest in playing for Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

He also reflected on Virat gifting him a bat during the T20 World Cup 2016. "Virat gifted me his bat, and I was overwhelmed by his action," Amir said. "I have always been a great admirer of his batting, and he is of my bowling. I played some good knocks with his bat," he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Shehzad, who was also present in the guest panel alongside Amir, stated how the Pakistan pacer could turn the tide for RCB and help them win the elusive IPL title.

"RCB need a bowler like Amir to fix their bowling woes. They have a good batting unit, but their problem has always been a problem. If Amir plays for RCB, they will win the title," he said.