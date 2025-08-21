Mohammad Amir becomes 2nd Pakistan bowler to take 400 wickets in T20 cricket Veteran Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir reached the milestone of 400 wickets in T20 cricket after picking up the big scalp of Fabian Allen during the CPL 2025 match against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The Falcons won the clash by eight runs.

Antigua:

Mohammad Amir achieved the milestone of 400 T20 wickets during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) clash between the Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in North Sound on Wednesday, August 20. Amir, who was on 397 wickets after the first phase of the T20 Blast, picked one wicket during the Hundred in a short stint for the Northern Superchargers lasting just two games, before arriving in the CPL.

Amir went for 51 runs in his first appearance for the Knight Riders against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, before a much better outing on Wednesday. After picking up a wicket each in the two games thus far in the CPL, Amir got to the milestone. The left-armer was aware of the same as he signalled the figure 400 with hand gestures, after dismissing the dangerous Fabian Allen, who smoked a 20-ball 45 to take the Falcons to what was eventually a winning score of 167 on the board.

Amir became the second Pakistani bowler to take 400 wickets in T20 cricket and is 14 scalps away from surpassing Wahab Riaz, who is at the top of the list.

Most wickets in T20 cricket by Pakistani bowlers

413 - Wahab Riaz (in 344 innings)

400 - Mohammad Amir (in 336 innings)

375 - Imad Wasim (in 396 innings)

347 - Shahid Afridi (in 323 innings)

343 - Shadab Khan (in 304 innings)





