Mohammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf indulge in heated verbal argument during PSL 2026 clash: Watch

Karachi:

Rawalpindiz finally registered their first win of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season in their ninth outing, against Islamabad United on Thursday. Even though it was a one-sided encounter, it was also filled with drama on the field as Pindiz bowler Mohammad Amir indulged in a heated verbal argument with Faheem Ashraf after dismissing him.

The incident happened in the 17th over of the innings when Faheem tried to ramp the left-arm fast bowler and ended up edging the ball to the wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. Amir aggressively celebrated the dismissal and also gave the batter a fiery send-off. Ashraf didn't like what he said and pointed his bat at the bowler in response while saying a thing or two in reply.

The umpires and the Pindiz players had to intervene eventually to make sure things didn't get more serious.

Here's the video:

What happened in the match?

As far as the match is concerned, Rawalpindiz finally delivered the goods with the ball after opting to field first. They restricted Islamabad United for just 137 runs in their 20 overs, with six of their seven bowlers picking up at least one wicket. Mohammad Amir was their best bowler as he returned with the figures of 2/21 in his four overs, while Dian Forrester also picked up a couple in the only over he bowled.

In response, the Pindiz lost their opener Abdullah Fazal on the very first delivery of the innings but their captain Mohammad Rizwan held the innings superbly. He added 78 runs for the second wicket with Kamran Ghulam for the second wicket before getting out in the 13th over on 45 runs off 38 deliveries. Ghulam also scored 42 runs off 30 deliveries while Daryl Mitchell also played his part in the chase, remaining unbeaten on 32 runs off 25 balls.

The Pindiz got over the line in the 19th over of the innings with six wickets in hand. Despite the win, the Pindiz remain rooted to the bottom of the points table in PSL 2026.

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