Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Sri Lanka

All-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for coronavirus upon England team's arrival in Sri Lanka, announced England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday. Ali, 33, is understood to be asymptomatic at this stage.

Ali will have to observe 10-day isolation in accordance with the Sri Lanka Government’s protocol. Chris Woakes, deemed as a possible close contact of Ali, will also observe self-isolation.

The England Test squad, led by Joe Root, arrived at the Sri Lanka airport in Hambantota on Sunday where they underwent Covid-19 tests. The visitors will be again tested on Tuesday morning before they train for the first time on Wednesday.

The two-match Test series is slated to start from January 14 behind closed doors in Galle. After the Sri Lanka tour, England will fly to India for a multi-format tour.

“Following PCR tests administered on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Monday 4th January, The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19. Ali will now observe a period of 10-days self-isolation, in accordance with the Sri Lanka Government’s protocol on quarantine,” read a statement from the ECB.

“Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing. The touring party will be PCR tested for a second time on Tuesday morning. At this stage, the team will train for the first time on Wednesday,” the statement further said.