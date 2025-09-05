Moeen Ali surpasses Chris Gayle's unwanted record with duck against Barbados Royals in CPL 2025 England all-rounder Moeen Ali registered his 31st duck of his T20 career after a subpar outing for Guyana Amazon Warriors against Barbados Royals in the CPL 2025. Doing so, he surpassed Chris Gayle in the unwanted list.

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados:

England all-rounder Moeen Ali had a rough outing for Guyana Amazon Warriors in game 21 of the ongoing CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2025. Departing on a duck in the game, Ali registered the 31st duck of his T20 career, breaking the tally of former West Indies batter Chris Gayle.

It is worth noting that Gayle has 30 T20 ducks to his name, and Ali’s dismissal on zero was the 31st duck for him. He is now equal with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Andre Russell in the list.

The clash between Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL began with Royals coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Brandon King scoring 39 runs, with Quinton de Kock departing on a score of two.

Rassie van der Dussen’s 45-run knock and Rovman Powell’s late push of 50* runs saw Royals post a total of 165 runs in the first innings of the game. Gudakesh Motie was the highest wicket-taker for Amazon Warriors, taking two wickets in the first innings. Jediah Blades, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, and Imran Tahir took one wicket each as well.

Hope-Pretorius propelled Warriors to a stellar win

Aiming to chase down the target of 166 runs, Amazon Warriors opened their innings with Ben McDermott departing early on a score of nine runs. However, Shai Hope stood his ground and went unbeaten on a score of 62 runs in 49 deliveries.

However, the middle order failed to put in a good showing, but Dwaine Pretorius’ 53-run knock helped Warriors chase the target and win the game by four wickets. Eathan Bosch was the highest wicket-taker for Royals with three wickets to his name. Ramon Simmonds took two wickets, with Chris Green taking one as well in the second innings.

