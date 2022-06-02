Moeen Ali says 'door open' for Test return under new coach Brendon McCullum

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Moeen Ali, the England all-rounder has said that he is open to play Test cricket again for his country under new coach Brendon McCullum. Moeen was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to cricket during the Queen's birthday honours.

The all-rounder said that McCullum had a chat with him regarding a potential return to the Test side under new captain Ben Stokes.

"Baz (McCullum) messaged me asking if I was 'in'," Moeen told the Guardian.

"I have played with him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and really enjoyed the way he works.

"We spoke and he mentioned potentially, in the future, if there is a tour – or whenever, really – would I be available? I said 'call me at the time'. We’ll see. The door is open," he said.

Moeen, who has scored 2914 runs and has picked 195 wickets from 64 Test matches quit Test cricket last year. However, the spinner plays an important role in the white-ball formats.

After the Ashes debacle, England will start a new era under new captain Stokes and coach McCullum. Moeen said he is looking forward to see what happens under the new England management.

"And even though it's sad Chris Silverwood went as head coach and (Joe) Root stepped down as captain, it's always exciting when there is a new chapter."