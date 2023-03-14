Moeen Ali drops major hint at ODI retirement after marquee event in India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Moeen Ali drops hint on ODI retirement

England's star all-rounder Moeen Ali has dropped a major hint on his ODI career and his retirement plans from the format. The veteran player, who has over 100 matches in the 50-over format, has hinted that the ODI World Cup 2023 might be his last dance in the format. Ali is currently playing for his side in the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Before the third and final T20I of the series against Bangladesh, Ali said that he wants to be part of England's ODI title defence in India and will see about his future then. “I don’t set a lot of objectives, but I want to play the ODI World Cup, be a part of that World Cup and hopefully win it and then we’ll see,” Ali said.

Moeen Ali

Moeen is 35 and will turn 36 in June this year. He also stated that he is not certain to take either of the decisions right now but will step aside when he feels.“I’m not saying I will retire or I’m not saying I will not retire. Another seven or eight months at 35 is a lot. It could be a time where I’m thinking that I am done now and I might look at Livingstone and Jacksy and think ‘you know what, my time is done, I’d rather these guys get ready for the next World Cup’.

Moeen is also pleased to see the players coming up and playing his role well for England. He also stated that whatever works for England to become champions is more important. “I have not decided but I have a bit of an idea of what I want to try and do. It genuinely makes me really happy when I see guys coming in – whatever’s best for us and the side and going to make us champions, that’s more important and that’s the bigger picture really," he added.

Ali has played over 70 T20I games for the three lions and looks to play the format for a longer time. Ali recently featured in the T20Is against Bangladesh. The Bangladesh side defeated the T20 World Cup champions in the first two matches of the three-match series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. The final match of the series was held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

