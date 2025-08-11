Mo Bobat becomes London Spirit's director of cricket, to keep same role with RCB Mo Bobat will continue as the director of cricket with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru despite having been roped in the same role by the London Spirit in the Hundred. London Spirit will be known by the same name despite the sale of 49% of the equity to Tech Titans.

Mo Bobat has been roped in as London Spirit's director of cricket in The Hundred. Bobat's appointment is the first major signing in the Hundred after equity sales of the six teams last month. Bobat, the RCB's director of cricket, will continue being in the same role with the IPL franchise.

Bobat reflected on his appointment, stating, "It's an honour to join London Spirit at such an exciting time."

"The opportunity to shape the cricketing future of this franchise, working with MCC and our new partners, the Tech Titans, is incredibly exciting. I'm looking forward to building something special - on and off the field," he added.

Meanwhile, London Spirit chairman Julian Metherell stated that the appointment makes a 'significant moment' for the franchise. "Today marks a significant moment for London Spirit. Mo Bobat brings unmatched expertise and vision to the role of Director of Cricket, and we're thrilled to welcome him. At the same time, retaining the London Spirit name reflects our belief in the identity that's been built - one that resonates with the capital, our fans, and our values. We now look ahead to a new era, with fresh energy and clear purpose," Metherell said.

London Spirit's identity remains with no name change

Notably, London Spirit will continue to be known by the same name as the franchise has kept its identity despite the sale of its 49% stake to the Silicon Valley consortium known as the "Tech Titans". The 51% owners of the franchise, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), are in touch with their partners and will be unveiling a new team branding ahead of the 2026 season, with the possibility of including the club's egg-and-bacon colours.