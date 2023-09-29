RCB appoint new Director of Cricket after parting ways with Mike Hesson

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mo Bobat and Andrew Strauss

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday appointed a new Director of Cricket for IPL, the team announced on social media. The franchise has appointed England men's performance director Mo Bobat into the role that was earlier held by Mike Hesson. Bobat is set to leave his position at the ECB early next year.

"RCB appoints Mo Bobat as the Director of Cricket for IPL. Bobat has served England Cricket as their Performance Director since 2019, and has been a part of the ECB set-up for 12 years, during which England lifted the T20I and ODI World Cups. Bobat has also worked very closely with Andy Flower during his coaching tenure with England," RCB wrote in its Twitter post.

More to follow...

