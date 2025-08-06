MNR vs SOB, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Southern Brave will open their Hundred campaign against the Manchester Originals at Old Trafford on Wednesday, August 6. The Brave have added a couple of interesting options in the form of Jason Roy and Reece Topley, while the Originals will have the ageless James Anderson debut in the Hundred.

MANCHESTER:

Two out of the four teams having IPL investors in the Hundred, Manchester Originals and Southern Brave, will be up against each other in their first game of the new edition. Both teams kept a decent amount of their core intact, while plugging a few required gaps. For example, the Brave needed a backup for Jofra Archer, a quality international-level pacer among domestic players and hence, Reece Topley switched from the North (Northern Superchargers) to the South, while adding a top-order backup in Jason Roy.

On the other hand, the Originals got the ageless James Anderson, an experienced local seamer, to lead the pace attack and gun overseas stars in Heinrich Klaasen and Noor Ahmad to round up their line-up as they aim for their maiden title. The Originals have stayed with Phil Salt as their full-time skipper, but Buttler and Salt will be a destructive opening pair. Among other personnel changes, the Originals acquired George Garton and Lewis Gregory from the Brave and the Trent Rockets to add a bit of local experience.

From the Blast and the County matches at Old Trafford, it looks like a flat wicket will be there and after a poor, low-scoring game at Lord's in the opener and hence, a high-scoring game is in prospect with some big hitters on show.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2025 Match 2, MNR vs SOB

Jason Roy, Phil Salt (C), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Laurie Evans, Michael Bracewell, Craig Overton, Noor Ahmad, James Anderson, Chris Jordan (vc), Tymal Mills

Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler(w), Phil Salt (c), Matthew Hurst, Mark Chapman, Heinrich Klaasen, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie/Sonny Baker, George Garton, Noor Ahmad, James Anderson, Tom Hartley

Southern Brave: James Vince (c), Finn Allen(w), Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Leus du Plooy, Hilton Cartwright, Michael Bracewell, Craig Overton, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills