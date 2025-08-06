MNR vs SOB pitch report: How will surface at Old Trafford in Manchester for match 2 of The Hundred 2025? Manchester Originals and Southern Brave will start their campaign today in the second match of The Hundred. The match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

MANCHESTER:

The second match of the ongoing The Hundred season will be played between Manchester Originals and Southern Brave today at Old Trafford in Manchester. A lot of T20 superstars will be in action in this game, even as Phil Salt will lead the Originals, while James Vince has been named the skipper of the Southern Brave.

Veteran James Anderson will make his debut, most probably today, in The Hundred for Manchester. Apart from Salt, they have Jos Buttler, Mark Chapman and Heinrich Klaasen in their batting line-up. However, the Originals will miss Josh Tongue, who played the fifth and final Test against India that ended only on August 4.

As for Southern Brave, they have players like Finn Allen, Jason Roy and Michael Bracewell in their squad while their bowling attack comprises Craig Overton, Chris Jordan and Reece Topley. They also have Jofra Archer in their bowling attack, but he might not play at least this game, as he was involved in the Test series.

Old Trafford, Manchester - Pitch Report

The surface at Old Trafford in Manchester has been flat at least in red-ball cricket. Something of a similar sort is expected for the Hundred as well. The recent IND vs ENG Test match played here ended in a draw, as a total of five centuries were scored. The 200-run mark can be breached in this game, as some of the fierce hitters in the format are also featuring in this game. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Old Trafford, Manchester - Numbers Game

Matches Played - 14

Matches won batting first - 4

Matches won bowling first - 7

Average first inns scores - 152

Highest total - 199

Highest chase - 199

Squads

Manchester Originals Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Philip Salt(c), Matthew Hurst, Mark Chapman, Heinrich Klaasen, Ben McKinney, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, George Garton, Noor Ahmad, James Anderson, Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, Thomas Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Farhan Ahmed

Southern Brave Squad: James Vince(c), Finn Allen(w), Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Leus du Plooy, Michael Bracewell, Craig Overton, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Thompson, James Coles, Toby Albert, Danny Briggs