MNR vs OVI, The Hundred Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles

Manchester Originals have gotten themselves in a soup in the ongoing edition of the men's Hundred competition having lost all four encounters they have played so far. Yes, the absence of their regular skipper and main batter Jos Buttler has been glaring and that has had an effect on the relatively inexperience batting line-up apart from Phil Salt and Wayne Madsen. Matthew Hurst's innings in the last game against the Northern Superchargers would have brought some much-needed joy in the camp but despite being in a position of dominance in the run-chase at one point.

It is not going to be easy for the Originals on Tuesday (August 6) as well given they face the in-form defending champions Oval Invincibles in a must-win clash at Old Trafford. The Invincibles, apart from a blip against the Superchargers, have been magnificent in their title defence so far and the all-round act from Sam Curran in the London derby just was a warning sign for the other sides about what they can do despite a few of their batters not firing.

After the Superchargers, the Originals batters will face yet another challenge in a very good bowling attack in the Invincibles and how they negotiate those 100 balls might be the clincher. The Invincibles definitely start as favourites but you never know in this format.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred 2024 Match 18, MNR vs OVI

Phil Salt, Matthew Hurst, Will Jacks, Paul Walter, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sikandar Raza (vc), Adam Zampa (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Usama Mir, Spencer Johnson

Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals: Phil Salt(w/c), Matthew Hurst, Max Holden, Wayne Madsen, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Sikandar Raza, Usama Mir, Tom Hartley, Scott Currie, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings(w/c), Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Tom Lammonby, Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson