MNR vs LNS, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Manchester Originals aren't that bad a team as the Oval Invincibles made them look in their last game, but with two losses in as many matches, the Old Trafford side would want to open their account as they take on the London Spirit, who after a poor start came back strongly in their previous game.

MANCHESTER:

London Spirit opened their account against the Welsh Fire in the last game in the ongoing edition of the Hundred and would want to continue the same as they take on the Manchester Originals at Old Trafford on Monday, August 11. The Spirit got many things right in Cardiff the other night, especially according to how their new combination is structured, with one of Kane Williamson or David Warner playing long and then the likes of Jamie Smith, Ashton Turner or even Keaton Jennings playing around them to get them to a strong total or chase down one.

The bowling attack is one of the best for the Spirit with three quality pacers, an experienced spinner and an all-rounder in Jamie Overton and it will be a huge challenge for the Originals on Monday, who are yet to get their first win of the tournament. The Originals haven't been as bad as the scorecard showed, especially on Saturday but there are areas which they need to improve considerably to stay in the reckoning for the top three.

Apart from Noor Ahmad, the likes of Sonny Baker and James Anderson will have to deliver consistently in the bowling department for the side, and unfortunately for them, the form of the bowlers has coincided with the batters not going on to play long, meaningful innings. The Spirit will start as favourites but it might not be a bad time for Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen to show what damage they can do together.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2025 Match 9, MNR vs LNS

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Warner, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall (vc), Sonny Baker

Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals: Phil Salt(c), Matthew Hurst, Jos Buttler(w), Mark Chapman, Heinrich Klaasen, George Garton, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Sonny Baker, James Anderson

London Spirit: Kane Williamson(c), David Warner, Jamie Smith(w), Ashton Turner, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Keaton Jennings, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Worrall