MLC 2023: Major League Cricket Schedule released, Fixtures, Venues All you need to know

MLC 2023 to start on July 13

Major Cricket League 2023 is set to kick off on July 13 with six teams participating in USA's inaugural T20 franchise league. Organizers released a full schedule on Wednesday, June 13, and also confirmed two venues, Dallas and Morrisville, for the much-awaited tournament.

Six teams Texas Super Kings, Seattle Orcas, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Washington Freedom are participating in the first edition of the tournament, which is sanctioned by ICC and USA Cricket. The tournament came under the limelight when four Indian Premier League team owners won the bid to own teams in MLC 2023.

The current champions and the most successful IPL side Chennai Super Kings won the bid for Texas. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (Indiawin Sports) secured the New York franchise while two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group) bagged the Los Angeles franchise. The two remaining teams San Fransisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom also have India-origin owners.

MLC 2023 Fixtures List:

July 13: Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas

July 14: MI New York vs SF Unicorns, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas

July 14: Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas

July 15: SF Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas

July 16: Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas

July 16: LA Knight Riders vs MI New York, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas

July 17: Texas Super Kings MI New York, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas

July 18: LA Knight Riders vs SF Unicorns, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas

July 20: Washington Freedom vs LA Knight Riders, Church Street Park in Morrisville

July 21: Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings, Church Street Park in Morrisville

July 22: Washington Freedom vs SF Unicorns, Church Street Park in Morrisville

July 23: LA Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas, Church Street Park in Morrisville

July 23: MI New York vs Washington Freedom, Church Street Park in Morrisville

July 24: SF Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings, Church Street Park in Morrisville

July 25: MI New York vs Seattle Orcas, Church Street Park in Morrisville

July 27: Seed 3 vs Seed 4 (Eliminator Match); Seed 1 vs Seed 2 (Qualifier Match), Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas

July 28: Qualifier Loser vs Eliminator Winner (Challenger Match), Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas

July 30: Qualifier Winner vs Challenger Winner (Final), Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas

