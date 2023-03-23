MIW vs UPW Live Streaming Details: Mumbai face UP in eliminator, when and where to watch on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians face UP Warriorz in eliminator

MIW vs UPW Live Streaming Details: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians and Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz will square it off in the eliminator of the Women's Premier League 2023. Both teams have had a bit of contrasting campaigns until now. While Mumbai Indians were the longest unbeaten side in the WPL, Warriorz had a bit inconsistent campaign on the road to the knockouts. Before we dive deep into the action, here are all the details of the match, including the live streaming information of the match.

When will the MIW vs UPW eliminator be played?

The MIW vs UPW eliminator will be played on March 24, Friday.

Where will the MIW vs UPW eliminator be played?

The MIW vs UPW eliminator will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the MIW vs UPW eliminator start?

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST

Where will the MIW vs UPW eliminator be telecasted?

The match will be telecasted on Sports18.

Where can the MIW vs UPW eliminator be live-streamed?

The MIW vs UPW eliminator can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app.

Full squads

Mumbai Indians women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita

UP Warriorz women: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Alyssa Healy (c), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh, Shivali Shinde

